Mini Mathur Doesn’t Need a Salon, Actress Shares a Monochrome Pic Flaunting Her Healthy Hair (See Pic)

Mini Mathur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Mini Mathur says she does not need a salon to style her hair. Mini took to Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white photograph of herself flaunting long curly tresses. "Who needs a salon when you can sleep on wet hair," she captioned the image. Mini had recently shared she is missing wearing her sarees. Mini took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a polka dotted saree paired with a jacket. Mini Mathur Recalls Her Memorable Journey As the Indian Idol Anchor.

"How I love & miss wearing my sarees! The unapologetic wild colours, the bold, almost shameless combinations I own just somehow make my world happier and unafraid. It's a crime to put my @raw_mango sarees in lockdown too," she wrote alongside the image. Coronavirus Scare: Mini Mathur Shares Best News Ever From China That Will Comfort You!

Check Out Mini Mathur's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram Who needs a salon when you can sleep on wet hair. A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur) on May 28, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT

Mini added: "I'm done with cream shorts and grey tees.... Today I'll wear a yellow saree and clean the bathrooms with harpic. PS: This is a pixelated throwback pic I love from a magazine feature I did styled by the amazing @manekaharisinghani in @ilovepero."