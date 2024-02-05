Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): After the intriguing trailer, the makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' on Monday unveiled the first song 'Doubtwa'.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "Mann karta hai Shoutwa, ee kanya pe #Doubtwa Song out now!"

The song gives more insight into the roller coaster ride of a 'lost bride'.

The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, and the music has been composed by Ram Sampath while Divyanidhi Sharma penned the lyrics.

The story set in 2001 in rural India is about two young brides who get lost on a train and the quest of individuals who become engrossed in a series of puzzles while travelling.

'Laapataa Ladies' won a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel in important parts.'Laapataa Ladies', produced by the team behind Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, producer of the film, said, "I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press and industry response to 'Laapataa Ladies'. I feel especially proud of Kiran, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can't wait for the film to release now."Kiran, recently, also shared her excitement for receiving such a great response and added, "There's no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it. A big thank you for all the support and love we received, and looking forward now to bringing 'Laapataa Ladies' to theatres at home in India."

The film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with a script by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, and Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines.

Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' is all set to be out in theatres on March 1. (ANI)

