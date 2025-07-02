Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): Legendary band Foo Fighters returned with 'Today's Song' ever since their 2023 album 'But Here We Are'.

Foo Fighters released the new track on the occasion of the band's 30th anniversary.

In a lengthy note to accompany the release, Dave Grohl pays tribute to former band members including the recently fired drummer Josh Freese, founding drummer William Goldsmith, guitarist Franz Stahl and, most poignantly, the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022, as per Deadline.

In a portion of the letter addressed to Hawkins, Grohl, who apparently plays drums on the new song, writes, "Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination."

The new song, described in a press release as the band's "opening salvo of its next chapter," arrives 30 years since the release of Foo Fighters self-titled debut album and is the first new music since Grohl announced last year that he had fathered a daughter outside of his marriage and asked for his family for forgiveness. (ANI)

