Entertainment News | Former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati Appointed as CBFC Chairperson

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Shashi Shekhar Vempati, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharati, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shashi Shekhar Vempati shall hold the CBFC office for a period of three years from the date of joining.

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"Shashi Shekhar Vempati brings with him extensive experience in media, broadcasting, and public communication. His appointment is expected to further strengthen the functioning of the CBFC," stated a press release from the Ministry.

Earlier, noted lyricist-writer Prasoon Joshi was appointed the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster.

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Joshi, who is a well-known lyricist, writer and communication expert, will now lead the Prasar Bharati Board. He is known for his work across films, advertising and public messaging, and has been part of many popular campaigns and songs.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated Joshi and spoke about his new role.

In a press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, praising his creative journey and connection with Indian culture, Vaishnaw said, "My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India."

Joshi has served as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since 2017.

During his time there, he worked closely with people from the film industry and handled certification work. (ANI)

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