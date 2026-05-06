‘One Piece’ Chapter 1182 Spoilers: Imu’s Earth God Powers vs Prince Loki’s Dragon Form and the Secret of the Adam Tree, Release Date Revealed

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Following a brief hiatus during Japan’s Golden Week, Eiichiro Oda is set to return with One Piece Chapter 1182, pushing the Final Saga into overdrive. The upcoming chapter, titled around the escalating "Warland" battle, promises a clash of god-tier proportions as Imu makes a terrifying move on the giants' shores. ‘One Piece Elbaph Arc’ Guide: Release Date, Production Changes and What To Expect in 2026.

'One Piece' Chapter 1182 Shocks Fans

One Piece Chapter 1182 reportedly focuses on a devastating clash between the World Government’s mysterious ruler Imu and Elbaf’s Prince Loki, revealing powerful ancient abilities tied to the series’ biggest secrets. According to spoilers, Imu unveils an intimidating Earth God form capable of manipulating terrestrial forces, while Loki counters by sustaining his gigantic Nidhoggr dragon transformation despite severe physical strain. Their intense battle allegedly leads to the destruction of the legendary Adam Tree, a catastrophic event expected to uncover hidden murals buried within its core. These ancient markings are said to contain dangerous revelations about the Void Century and Imu’s mysterious lineage, potentially changing the future of the story forever.

'One Piece' Reveals Rain Goddess Form

While the battle between the “gods” escalates in One Piece Chapter 1182, the story also shifts focus to the executioners Sommers and Killingham, introducing another shocking transformation. According to spoilers, Killingham unveils his terrifying Zaza Rain Goddess form, described as a clear, four-armed watery entity with the destructive power of a natural disaster. As Roronoa Zoro and Sanji move closer to confronting the high-ranking executioners, fans are now speculating about the true origin of these mysterious “God Fruits.” The reveal has sparked theories that these divine powers may be connected to ancient historical figures or dormant energy sources tied to the manga’s final war storyline.

Luffy Prepares for the Ultimate Stand

As the chapter nears its conclusion, the Drums of Liberation begin to echo through Elbaf’s giant forest. The rhythmic thumping signals the arrival of Gear 5 Luffy, setting the stage for a long-awaited confrontation with Imu that is expected to break the internet upon release. ‘One Piece – Into The Grand Line’ To Screen First Two Episodes in Select Theatres Across US, Canada and Japan.

Release Date and Global Timings

One Piece Chapter 1182 is scheduled for its official release on Sunday, May 10, 2026 (Monday, May 11 in Japan). Fans can read the chapter on legal platforms like Viz Media and Manga Plus.

Region Release Time (May 10) Pacific Time (PT) 7:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) 10:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) 3:00 PM India Standard Time (IST) 7:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) 12:00 AM (May 11)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (newsx,com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).