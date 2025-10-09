New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) is set to present the fourth edition of "Rang De Korea", India's largest Korean cultural festival, on October 11 in New Delhi.

'Rang De Korea' was introduced in the year 2022.

Also Read | 'Shoot Pe Le Aana Yeh Sab': Raghav Juyal's Playful Comment on Saiee Manjrekar's Post Sparks Buzz Ahead of Upcoming Film Shoot.

For the first time, the festival will feature the vibrant 'Seoul Street' concept, offering Delhi audiences an immersive showcase of Korea's iconic locations and cultural charm, according to a press release.

The "Seoul Street" setup will include five specially designed zones inspired by Korea's famous destinations: Myeongdong (shopping street), Bukchon Hanok Village (traditional homes), Jongno Food Alley (street food), Hangang Park (riverside recreation), and Gangneung (home to the BTS bus stop).

Also Read | 'Multiplication Ka Abhi Koi Time Nahi': 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' Actress Janhvi Kapoor Finally Breaks Silence on Marriage Plans With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya?.

Visitors can also enjoy Korean cuisine, fashion, games, lifestyle experiences, and interactive brand showcases.

The Korean Cultural Centre India shared posted glimpses of the dance performances with the caption, "NSU Dance Team brings the soul of Korea alive with elegant moves and powerful storytelling through contemporary & traditional dance.NSU is a renowned Korean dance troupe celebrated for blending modern artistry with classical heritage, creating performances that captivate audiences worldwide."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPk_eW_EoUf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The festival will also feature dynamic cultural performances, including Taekwondo demonstrations by Kukkiwon, traditional Korean dance, fusion acts by S-Flava, traditional Korean dance, and high-energy shows by the K-pop boy group 'Younite', who will also hold a special fan meet for Indian audiences, according to the press release.

While talking about the entire event, the director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, Hwang Il Yong, said in a statement, "Hallyu has become a mainstream cultural phenomenon among India's youth. Through these festivals, we aim to deepen Korea-India cultural exchange and support Korean companies in expanding their presence in India."

The inaugural edition of 'K-Harmony Festa' will also take place in Mumbai on October 12 at Jio World Drive, South Sky, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Department. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)