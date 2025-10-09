Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been melting hearts with her mushy moments with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The lovebirds who began dating in 2016 never really confirmed their relationship. The couple has always been each other’s biggest support system since they started dating. Whether it’s attending film screenings or showing up at award shows, Shikhar has proven to be the perfect example of an ideal boyfriend for fans. Meanwhile, Janhvi, who is currently promoting her latest release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, recently reacted to a ship name given to the couple by fans. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Is Too Predictable for Its Own Good! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Janhvi Kapoor Reacts to Her Fan-Made Ship Name With BF Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of her recently released film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit SarafDuring an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor’s fans playfully gave her and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya the ship name “Jassi.” However, the actress wasn’t too happy with it and jokingly suggested they use "Jaanwar" instead, leaving everyone in splits.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Paris Dump

Visibly shy with the question regarding Shikhar, Janhvi said, "Are yaar, mai bohot aise ho jaati hoon, jab aise sawaal unke baare mein pooche jaate hain toh mai answer nahi kar rahi."

Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Her Marriage Plans

During the interview, Janhvi was asked about her love life, to which the actress responded that her current focus is only on her life and career and she doesn't have time for any romance with the mentioned person. She said, "Mai apne life mein abhi bohot khush hoon. Multiplication ka koi time nahi hai mere paas, na jinko aap refer kar rahe hai, unke paas." The fan further teases her about being hesitant to take her boyfriend's name and said, "Naam lene mein kya dikkat hai? Uljah hai usme?" To this, Janhvi said, "Headline ban jaata haina phir." Paris Fashion Week 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Pays Homage to Britney Spears, Goes on Luxury Paris Stroll With Shikhar Pahariya and Faces Trolls.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work Front

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, will be next seen in Ram Charan's highly anticipated upcoming film, Peddi. She reportedly has another untitled project with Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun.

