Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Actor Neha Dhupia on Wednesday sent out a strong message with a new picture featuring herself breastfeeding her newborn son.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared an all smiles picture of herself feeding her baby boy. The 41-year-old covered his son's face with her hand.

Sharing the snap, she wrote, "#freedomtofeed."

On a related note, Neha had earlier lent her support to the 'Freedom To Feed' campaign in 2019 when her first child- daughter Mehr was 8-month-old.

The latest picture shared by Neha garnered more than one lakh likes within a few hours of being shared. Fans and fellow celebrity followers including Tahira Kashyap, Saba Pataudi and more showered love on the mother-son duo in the comments section.

Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later.

The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3. (ANI)

