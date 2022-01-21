Actor and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra has contracted COVID-19. On Friday, Geeta took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her diagnosis. Sussanne Khan Completes Her Isolation Period After Testing Positive for COVID-19 (Watch Video).

"After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us," she wrote on Instagram Story. Alongside the update, she posted a picture of her resting on her bed. Vasan Bala Tests Positive for COVID-19; Filmmaker Reveals He’s Home Quarantined.

Check Out Geeta Basra's Instagram Story Below:

Geeta Basra's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Insatgram)

For the unversed, Geeta, who is best known for her role in Emraan Hashmi's 'The Train', tied the knot with Harbhajan Singh in 2015. The two have a daughter named Hinaya and a son named Jovan.

