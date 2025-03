Famous People Born on March 13: March 13 is the birthdate of many notable personalities across various fields. Hollywood actor William H. Macy, known for his role in Shameless, was born on this day. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, also shares this birth date. In sports, England footballer Tyrone Mings, Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, West Indies cricketer Denesh Ramdin, Dutch footballer Edgar Davids, and American tennis star Coco Gauff were born on this day. Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur, politician Varun Gandhi, actress Geeta Basra, musician Darbuka Siva, and politicians Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Ajay Singh Chautala, and Derek O'Brien also celebrate their birthdays on March 13.

Famous March 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

