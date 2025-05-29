The beloved comedy franchise Hera Pheri took a dramatic turn after Paresh Rawal, who essayed the iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, decided to step away from the legendary film series' upcoming instalment. This led to a legal feud between longtime collaborators and friends Akshay Kumar and Paresh, after the former's production house claimed to have suffered massive financial losses due to the decision. Fans of the franchise were left heartbroken as the future of the Hera Pheri series remains uncertain. Amid this, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh casually reacted to the matter and said that Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav would be a perfect replacement for Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3. ‘Hera Pheri 3' Controversy: Akshay Kumar Finally Speaks on Paresh Rawal's Exit From Film, Says 'It's a Serious Matter' About His ‘Good Friend’ (Watch Video).

Harbhajan Singh Suggests Suryakumar Yadav’s Name To Play Babu Bhaiya in ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Harbhajan Singh and his actress wife Geeta Basra recently sat down for an interview with Filmygyan. During their chat, Harbhajan Singh reacted to the controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 casting and revealed that Suryakumar Yadav is a "proper Hera Pheri type" actor. He said, "Mai kuch kahunga to controversy ho jaegi. Mai padh raha tha ki Paresh Rawal sahab ne Hera Pheri see exit kiya hai. Akshay bhai mere pe case mat thok dena! Mujhe pata hai ki kuch to controversy chal rahi hai. But I feel that maybe Surya could be the next star in line to replace Paresh ji in the film."

Suryakumar Yadav – the New Babu Bhaiya?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Translations? "If I say something, it will become a controversy. I read somewhere that Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3. Akhay bhai, please don't sue me for this. I know that there is some controversy going on. But I feel that Surya could be the next star in line and a possible replacement for Paresh Rawal in the film. He won't be like Paresh ji, but he remembers all his dialogues." He further joked that if this happens, he needs his share for recommending him. "Agar isko kaam mil jata hai, to 15 percent mera," Bhaji joked. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Will Pankaj Tripathi Replace Paresh Rawal As Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise? ‘Criminal Justice’ Actor Reacts (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Defends Paresh Rawal Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Drama

During the star-studded trailer launch of Housefull 5 in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 27), Akshay Kumar addressed the growing concerns surrounding the casting of Hera Pheri 3. During the event, a reporter informed the Bollywood superstar that due to the news, fans have gone as far as calling Paresh Rawal "foolish" for his decision. Reacting to this, Akshay defended his co-star and urged respect for him. He said, "First of all, I would like to tell you that using this kind of word for one of my co-stars is something I would not appreciate. That's not right."

I've worked with him for the last 30 to 32 years. We are very good friends. He is a great actor. I really admire him and whatever is there, I don't think that this is the place where Im going to talk about it. Its a very serious matter which will be handled by the court."

Akshay Kumar Reacts to Paresh Rawal’s Exit From ‘Hera Pheri 3’ During ‘Housefull 5’ Trailer Launch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SpotlightersPost (@spotlighterspost)

According to Akshay Kumar's legal team, Paresh Rawal's exit was a breach of contract that not only halted the production's momentum but also undermined the franchise's goodwill, which enjoys a cult following.

