Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Actor Gillian Anderson has hinted at a conversation she had with director Ryan Coogler about the potential 'X-Files' reboot he is developing.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Anderson shared her thoughts on Coogler's involvement, and said, "If anyone were to do it, I think you are the perfect person and best of luck, call me."

Anderson's comments suggested that she is open to returning to the role of Agent Dana Scully if the reboot moves forward.

She also shared a snippet of the same conversation from the interview on her Instagram handle.

Coogler has previously expressed his excitement about the project, sharing that he is "fired up to get back to it" and aims to create episodes that are "really f--ing scary."

Coogler's enthusiasm for the project is evident, and Anderson has praised him as "a bit of a genius," in an earlier interview.

She previously shared that she "cannot think of a better way for a reboot to happen" with Coogler at the helm.

The 'X-Files' originally premiered in 1993, starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Special Agents Mulder and Scully.

The show ran for 11 seasons and led to two feature films. (ANI)

