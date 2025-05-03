Mumbai, May 3: Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor passed away on April 2 at the age of 90. As the unfortunate news broke on the internet, several members of the film fraternity reached Nirmal's residence in Mumbai to offer their condolences to the Kapoor family. Filmmaker Karan Johar, veteran actor Anupam Kher, Rani Mukherjee, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan were spotted at Anil Kapoor's mother's home to pay their respect.

Additionally, directors Rajkumar Santoshi and Anees Bazmee also visited the residence to offer their condolences. Also, celebrated writer Javed Akhtar, along with Rumi Jaffery and yesteryear actress Padmini Kolhapure were seen coming out of Nirmal's residence. Janhvi Kapoor, her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor were also seen at the premises, along with other members of the Kapoor clan. Anil Kapoor's Mom Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away: Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Others Pay Last Respects.

If the reports are to be believed, Nirmal's last rites will take place tomorrow May 3 at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai. However, no official confirmation from the family members has been received yet. According to Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Nirmal passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm on Friday. Nirmal was reportedly in and out of the hospitals in the recent past because of age-related issues. Nirmal Kapoor Dies: Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor’s Mother Passes Away at the Age of 90 Due to Age-Related Issues.

Karan Johar Offers Condolences to Nirmal Kapoor

She is survived by her three sons- Boney, Anil, and Sanjay, and daughter Reena Marwah, who is married to the founder of AAFT in NOIDA, Sandeep Marwah. Nirmal was married to well-known film producer Surinder Kapoor. She is also the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. Nirmal celebrated her 90th birthday in September 2024, and Anil, Boney, and Sanjay penned heartfelt birthday wishes for their mother. They also shared some unseen family photographs with her on Instagram.

