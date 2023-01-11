Golden Globe 2023 host Jerrod Carmichael started the awards gala with a roast. As this was the first Golden Globes Ceremony since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire in 2020 for controversies, including a lack of diversity and unethical financial practices, Jerrod in his opening monologue said, "I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black." Golden Globe Awards 2023: Host Jerrod Carmichael Tells the Audience to 'Shut Up' When the Applauses Wouldn't Stop (Watch Video).

"I'll catch everyone in the room up. The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- which, I won't say they were a racist organisation, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will," he added.

According to Variety, Jerrod then walked the audience through his process of deciding to take the job of Golden Globes host, saying, "I was at home, drinking tea, when I got a phone call from my man Stephen Hill. He said, 'Jerrod, I'm producing the 80th Golden Globes and it would be an honor if you would agree to be the host.' I was like, 'Whoa.' One minute you're making mint tea at home, and next you're invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization. Life comes at you fast!"

"I said, 'Stephen, I'm torn. I'll be honest with you: I'm only being asked to host this, I know, because I'm Black.' He said, 'Let me stop you right there, Jerrod. You're being asked to host this show because you're talented. You're being asked to host this show because you're charming. You're being asked to host this show because you're one of the greatest comedians of a generation'," he added. Closing his monologue, Jerrod said, "I'm going to be honest with you, I took this job assuming they hadn't changed at all. I heard they got six new Black members ... congrats to them. Whatever. Sure. But it's not why I'm here. I'm here because of all of you. I look into this room and see a lot of talented people. People that I admire. People that I would like to be like. People that I'm jealous of. People that are incredible artists. Regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these." Golden Globe 2023 was held on January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.