After making a bold statement during his opening monologue and taking a dig at the HFPA, Jerrod Carmichael seems to be running a riot at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. When the applauses wouldn't stop, Carmichael exclaimed, in a hilarious way, "I didn't think I'd spend so much time telling y'all to shut the f*** up." Saying that its a live show, he would then once again tell the audience to shut up. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Jerrod Carmichael Takes a Dig at HFPA in Opening Monologue, Says 'I'm Here Because I'm Black' (Watch Video).

Watch the Video of Jerrod Carmichael at the Golden Globes:

“I didn’t think I’d spend so much time telling y’all to shut the fuck up.” Jerrod Carmichael hilarious and merciless to the #GoldenGlobes crowd. pic.twitter.com/8LHWCIbu3z — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 11, 2023

