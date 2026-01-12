The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards saw a historic convergence of global pop culture on Sunday night as BLACKPINK’s Lisa and international icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the stage together. The pair served as presenters for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Series – Drama, marking a significant crossover moment that quickly became a highlight of the evening for millions of PeeCee fans and BLINKs worldwide. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Serve Ultimate Couple Goals on the Red Carpet, Actress Greets Everyone With a Namaste (Watch Video).

Lisa and Priyanka Chopra’s Iconic Pairing

Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus, reached a new milestone as one of the first K-pop stars to present at the ceremony. She was joined by veteran actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a seasoned figure on the Hollywood awards circuit.

The duo was introduced by host Nikki Glaser with a sharp one-liner: “One was in The White Lotus, and one wed the white Nick Jonas.” The stars took the joke in stride, walking out hand-in-hand to thunderous applause from the audience at the Beverly Hilton.

Presenting the Night's Top Honours

During their segment, the two stars displayed a natural camaraderie while introducing a competitive field of nominees. Priyanka opened the presentation by expressing their honour to be there, while Lisa noted how the nominees had "taken us on a journey" through their performances over the past year.

BLACKPINK Lisa X Priyanka Chopra at Golden Globes 2026

They ultimately presented the trophy to Noah Wyle for his lead role in the medical drama The Pitt. The interaction was particularly poignant for followers of the two stars, as they have previously collaborated as global ambassadors for the luxury jewellery brand Bvlgari.

Red Carpet Style

Both stars used the platform to showcase high-fashion looks that trended globally within minutes of their arrival. Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a statement in a custom navy blue Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, accessorised with high-end Bvlgari jewellery. She was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, and the couple provided a viral moment when Nick was spotted carefully fixing Priyanka’s hair for the cameras.

BLACKPINK Lisa and Priyanka Chopra’s Backstage Moment at Golden Globes 2026

Fan Reactions

Lisa opted for a sophisticated ensemble that reflected her growing status in the acting world. Fans, specifically "BLINKs" and followers of Chopra, flooded social media with clips of the two laughing and chatting backstage, praising the genuine best-friend energy between the two icons. A fan wrote, "From Bvlgari to the Golden Globes," while another wrote, "Both are stunning queens." Another comment read, "Wow, two queens together".

Fans React to Priyanka Chopra and Lisa’s Stage Time at Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka Chopra and Lisa's Future Projects

The appearance comes at a busy time for both performers. Priyanka Chopra Jonas used her red carpet interviews to discuss her upcoming film The Bluff, set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25. She noted that the project is her first as a producer in the US and features her playing a 19th-century female pirate. Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper Makes History As the Youngest TV Supporting Actor Winner for ‘Adolescence’ at 16 (Watch Video).

Another BTS Cip of Lisa and PeeCee

Lisa’s presence at the Golden Globes solidifies her transition from a musical powerhouse to a screen actress following the successful 2025 release of The White Lotus.

