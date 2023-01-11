The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards is happening right now hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the big nominees of the night are Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, TAR, Top Gun Maverick, RRR, Triangle of Sadness, The Crown among others. Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR’s Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Pose Together With Their Family Members Before They Grace the Red Carpet.

Check the Winners of the Big Night Below (Updating):

Best Picture - Animated - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Our Golden Globe WINNER for Best Picture - Animated is @pinocchiomovie! Congratulations! ✨🎥 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Sqa2CkIWO6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy - Michelle Yeoh

The award for Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy is Michelle Yeoh for @allatoncemovie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4X3Np92oQW — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy - Colin Farrell

Come on up, Colin Farrell! You're the WINNER for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy for your role in @banshees_movie. Congratulations! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hiGKYnCDnz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series - Quinta Brunson

🙌 You're a WINNER, @quintabrunson 🙌 Congratulations on your Golden Globe for Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series for your role in @abbottelemabc! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/s6rIGienuX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White

And the Golden Globe for Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series goes to the amazing Jeremy Allen White for their role in @thebearfx! 👏🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/s5RaRc1L3Z — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Song - Motion Picture - MM Keeravaani

The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Score - Motion Picture - Justin Hurwitz

🎊 A huge congratulations to Justin Hurwitz, this year's Golden Globe winner for Best Score - Motion Picture from the film @babylonmovie! 🎊 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vZzA4YHAcL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series - Tyler James Williams

🏆 Tyler James Williams, you're a Golden Globe WINNER for Best Supporting Actor - Television Series for your role in @abbottelemabc. Congratulations! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oAF9ERlzX0 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture - Angela Bassett

The Golden Globe award for ⭐️ Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture ⭐️ goes to @imangelabassett for her role in @theblackpanther! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rm7hywlTiZ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture - Ke Huy Quan

👏 Congrats to this year's Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture winner, Ke Huy Quan, for their role in @allatoncemovie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1TPlDxjski — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

