The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards is happening right now hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the big nominees of the night are Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, TAR, Top Gun Maverick, RRR, Triangle of Sadness, The Crown among others. Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR’s Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Pose Together With Their Family Members Before They Grace the Red Carpet.

Check the Winners of the Big Night Below (Updating):

Best Picture - Animated - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy - Michelle Yeoh

 Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy - Colin Farrell 

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series - Quinta Brunson

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White

Best Song - Motion Picture - MM Keeravaani

Best Score - Motion Picture - Justin Hurwitz

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series - Tyler James Williams

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture - Angela Bassett

 Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture - Ke Huy Quan

