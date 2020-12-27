New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): As the blockbuster movie -- 'Good Newzz' -- clocked one year, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani recalled the memories of the flick to mark the occasion, on Sunday.

The 'Heroine' star Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, "This day last year... the biggest blockbuster... thank you @raj_a_mehta, @karanjohar, @akshaykumar, @diljitdosanjh, @kiaraaliaadvani for such wonderful memories," Along with the post she also shared a picture featuring her with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh. In context to the film, Kapoor noted, "Let's do this again soon," using flexed muscles and red heart emoticons.

Whereas, the 'Padman' star also shared a funny throwback clip from the movie on social media to mark the day. With the humorous video that shows Akshay showing his dance moves, he summed up his current year and wrote, "If I were to describe the year gone by, that's exactly how it would be...topsy-turvy with some ups and downs but eventually we managed to hold on. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of #GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz," with fingers crossed emoticons.

Kiara also took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the movie to celebrate the first anniversary of the film.

The comedy-drama, released in India on December 27, 2019, 'Good Newwz' emerged as Akshay Kumar's 12th consecutive blockbuster.

In 'Good Newwz', Akshay and Kareena and Diljit and Kiara Advani are shown as couples who are trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, in a major goof-up, Akshay and Diljit's sperms get interchanged. While Akshay and Kareena are shown as a sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabis - outspoken, friendly and fun!Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie has been bankrolled by Zee Studio. (ANI)

