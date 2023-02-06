At the 65th annual Grammy Awards, held on Monday in Las Vegas, several trophies were handed out, with Beyonce making history by becoming the artist with the most number of Grammy trophies in her name. However, Beyonce still managed to lose when Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' won Album of the Year by beating B's 'Renaissance' album. Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Officially Becomes the Most Awarded Grammy Winner With 32 Wins.

But Queen B wasn't the only artist to get snubbed -- or pull a surprise -- at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. So, here's a look at some of the major snubs and surprises of the 2023 Grammy ceremony. Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Serves Hotness in a Cleavage Showing Dress For the Prestigious Awards Night (View Pics).

Taylor Swift (Snub)

Swift, who dutifully showed up to the awards even though she knows that 2024 is really her year, won Best Music Video for 'All Too Well: The Short Film'. However, she failed to pick up trophies for either Song of the Year or Best Country Song for the tunes that were nominated for her re-recorded versions of "Red" and "I Bet You Think About Me."

Bonnie Raitt (Surprise)

In a category where artists like Adele, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Lizzo were nominated, Bonnies was obviously not expected to win Song of the Year for 'Just Like That'.

Mary J. Blige (Snub)

It came as a major snub when Mary J. Blige, the indisputable Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, who was nominated for Album of the Year for 'Good Morning Gorgeous' for only the second time in her career, lost out to neo-jazzman Robert Glasper -- a worthy winner in his own right

Madonna (Surprise)

Reminding about her impact as a fierce LGBTQ ally, Madonna was the perfect person to present the performance of non-binary artist Sam Smith and trans singer Kim Petras, who had already become the first trans performer to win a Grammy when their 'Unholy' won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance earlier in the night.

Samara Joy (Surprise)

There was no apparent choice among a motley crew that included buzzy indie duo Wet Leg and Brazilian singer Anitta for Best New Artist this year. But one of the night's biggest surprises was when Samara Joy, a 23-year-old jazz soprano from The Bronx, who has been compared to Sarah Vaughan, won the category.

