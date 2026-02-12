Warring It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appeared at a Manhattan federal courthouse on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, for a high-stakes settlement conference. The meeting, mandated by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave, was a last-ditch effort to resolve their public legal battle before a scheduled trial on May 18. Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Texts Revealed in Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni.

Justin Baldoni Arrives With Emily Baldoni - Watch Video

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Matching Court Look

Despite the tension, the two made headlines for an unexpected reason: their colour-coordinated attire. Lively and Baldoni both stepped out in variations of olive green and blush pink, a coincidence that quickly went viral on social media. Blake Lively arrived at the U.S. District Court alone, embracing what fashion critics called "whimsical boss energy." The 38-year-old actress wore a tailored olive-green suit paired with a hot pink striped dress shirt and a lime green sweater vest. She completed the look with a matching lime green suede handbag and towering olive-green boots. Meanwhile, Baldoni arrived hand-in-hand with his wife, Emily Baldoni. The 41-year-old director mirrored Lively’s palette, opting for an olive green peacoat over slate-grey slacks and a long blush pink scarf.

Blake Lively Arrives in Unexpected Outfit Combinations – View Post

Judge Focuses on Public Attention

The settlement conference was intended to determine if the parties could reach an agreement to avoid a potentially explosive trial. According to legal analysts, the judge’s focus during such hearings often centers on the "public spectacle" of the case. "This is a really critical leverage point," explained NBC News legal analyst Misty Marris. "A lot of what the judge will point to in this particular case is the public spectacle of it all." Justin Baldoni Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: ‘It Ends With Us’ Director Dropped by WME Talent Agency Following Blake Lively’s Allegation.

While the details of the closed-door discussions remain private, insiders suggest a resolution is unlikely. Lively is currently seeking approximately UAD 161 million in damages for lost earnings and reputational harm, while her initial December 2024 complaint alleging sexual harassment and retaliation remains the core of the dispute.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Explained

The legal clash began months after the August 2024 release of It Ends With Us. In December 2024, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging that Baldoni created a hostile work environment and engaged in "sexual harassment and retaliation" on set. Baldoni responded with a USD 400 million countersuit for defamation and extortion, alleging that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had "stolen" the film through a coordinated smear campaign. However, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman officially dismissed Baldoni’s countersuit in late 2025 after the director missed a court-ordered deadline to amend his complaint. Blake Lively VS Justin Baldoni: Judge Rules in Favour of ‘It Ends With Us’ Film Director, Her Distress Case Faces Setback.

Taylor Swift May Be Called As Witness

If the case proceeds to trial in May, the witness list is expected to include several high-profile names. Reports indicate that Baldoni’s legal team plans to call Taylor Swift as a "hostile witness" due to her close friendship with Lively and alleged text exchanges regarding the production conflict.

