New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): As this year marks the completion of 25 years of the film 'Gupt- The Hidden Truth' actor Bobby Deol on Monday celebrated his blockbuster film by sharing a video on his social media account.

The 'Badal' actor shared a throwback back video featuring his iconic scenes from the film.

In the video, there are glimpses of Bobby Deol's famous dance number 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela'. The song was sung by Udit Narayan. Bobby is seen donning all-black outfit doing a hook step from the song. While the background dancers joined the groove.

The video also highlighted some action scenes from the movie.

Sharing the video, Bobby wrote, "Gupt: The Hidden Truth. 25 years of this thrill ride and a million memories. #25YearsOfGupt #Gupt. " The film was the second big project in 53-year-old actor's career.

As soon as Bobby posted the video, his fans and industry fans dropped their comments.

Actor Arjun Rampal dropped a comment on the 'Solider' actor post. He wrote, "What a film."

His brother Sunny Deol also reacted with clapping hands and heart emoji.

Fans also laud his role as the lead antagonist in the web series Aashram.

Beginning his career as a child actor, Bobby debuted as a child artist in Dharmendra-starrer 'Dharam-Veer' and made his full-on Bollywood entry with the movie 'Barsaat' oppositeTwinkle Khanna.

'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' thriller film was helmed by Rajiv Rai and starred Manisha Koirala, Kajol, Om Puri, with Raj Babbar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in an extended cameo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will also be seen sharing screen space with his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol in 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

