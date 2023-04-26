Los Angeles [US], April 26 (ANI): If reports are to be believed, singer Halsey is no longer in a relationship with Alev Aydin.

The duo called it quits after two years of dating, with the songstress seeking full custody of their 1-year-old son, Ender Ridley, Page Six reported.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the 28-year-old filed for full physical custody on April 5.

However, Halsey requested joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights.

The 'Closer' singer -- who uses "they/them" pronouns -- announced they were expecting their first child in January 2021, while simultaneously confirming their relationship with the 40-year-old.

"Surprise!" the singer captioned a series of topless, baby bump-baring photos at the time.

Six months later, the couple welcome their child. (ANI)

