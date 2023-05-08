The glamourous life of celebrities is very attractive to the general public. But this kind of lifestyle may not always be very healthy. A lot of popular stars have been affected by chronic illnesses.

While some of them are well-known, others are using their public stature to create awareness about certain diseases. From Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid, we bring you a list of celebrities fighting chronic illnesses.

Kim Kardashian – Psoriasis

Growing in her life under the constant scanner of the cameras and being hounded by paparazzi, it was revealed in the episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians, that the actress had been diagnosed with Psoriasis, a skin condition. This disease causes scaly patches and redness on the skin, causing it to flare up. Ever since the actress has been very open about sharing her pictures and talking about the psoriasis treatment.

Lady Gaga – Fibromyalgia

Singer Lady Gaga revealed in 2017 about having Fibromyalgia, a long-lasting disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body. The person suffering can experience extreme tiredness and muscle stiffness which even affects one’s sleep routine. There is no cure but medication and lifestyle changes can help get in control. Lady Gaga Rushes to Help a Fallen Photographer on the Champagne Carpet at 95th Academy Awards.

Gigi Hadid – Hashimoto’s Disease

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been targeted often over her appearance and body shaming. However, in 2015 she revealed about having Hashimoto’s disease. It is an autoimmune disease that attacks the thyroid. It causes chronic inflammation of the thyroid and leads to slow production of the hormone. The disease can also cause hair loss, fatigue and weight issues.

Selena Gomez – Lupus

Selena Gomez has also received constant praise and support for talking about her Lupus journey. Lupus is an incurable autoimmune disease where the body's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal tissue. This condition can affect many parts of the body and the symptoms include extreme tiredness, rashes (especially on the face, wrists and hands) and joint pain and swelling. She even got a kidney transplant done in 2017 as lupus had affected her kidney.

Halsey – Endometriosis

Pop star Halsey revealed suffering from endometriosis in 2016. In this condition, a tissue grows outside the uterus and causes intense symptoms like very painful periods, excessive bleeding, digestive issues, and infertility. The condition is difficult to diagnose and requires a surgical procedure. Halsey underwent surgery in 2017 and showed off the scars when she was pregnant.

Charlie Sheen – HIV

Actor Charlie Sheen went public in 2015, announcing that he was diagnosed with HIV almost four years ago. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks cells that help the body fight infection, making a person more vulnerable to other infections and diseases. There is no effective cure for HIV, so Sheen has to live with it. The actor has talked about the medication treatment in several interviews.

These are just some of the celebrities who are battling tough health conditions while also using their fame to highlight and create awareness about them. When a celebrity talks about a disease, it also gives a chance for a lot of others to express themselves and be comfortable with sharing their struggles with chronic illnesses.

