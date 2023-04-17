Singer Taylor Swift has broken her social media silence as she made her first post since reportedly splitting from her long-term partner Joe Alwyn. The singer-songwriter took to Twitter recently to thank the "unforgettably epic crowds" who attended her three sold out shows in Tampa, Florida, reports Mirror.co.uk. "Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!!" Taylor wrote alongside some tour pictures. Joe Alwyn Struggled With the Public Attention Taylor Swift Received Which Lead to Their Breakup, the Couple Just Grew Apart - Reports.

She added: "Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aaron_dessner for coming out to play twice with me, we've been dreaming about that for so long. So grateful for the memories we're making on this tour". As per Mirror.co.uk, in one snap, Taylor wore a racy black and red bodysuit which left one side of her body bare. She styled her long blonde hair in loose waves and wore her iconic red lipstick.

The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker's latest performances come following her recent breakup news. "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," a source told People before adding that they "just weren't right for one another". Taylor Swift Returns to Stage to Preform Live in Florida After Breakup With Joe Alwyn (View Pics).

Check The Pictures and Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The insider said Joe and Taylor "had plenty in common" and had fallen in love "in a safe bubble". "But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble," the source added.

