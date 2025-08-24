Sydney Sweeney has found herself at the center of a heated debate after her recent American Eagle jeans campaign sparked major backlash online. Many social media users accused the ad of being tone-deaf, pointing out the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which critics linked to a long history of puns on “genes” used to celebrate whiteness and attractiveness. ‘What Can’t She Do?’: Old Video of Sydney Sweeney Flaunting Her Shooting Skills Resurfaces Amid American Eagle Ad Controversy – Netizens Feel She Is Jack of All Trades (Watch)

'Americana' Struggles Amid Sydney Sweeney Ad Controversy

As the controversy snowballed, her new crime thriller film Americana also faced the heat, struggling to make an impact at the box office. The movie, written and directed by Tony Tost in his debut, also stars Paul Walter Hauser and had its world premiere at SXSW 2023.

Halsey Defends ‘Americana’ Crew

In defense of the film, Halsey, who stars alongside Sydney, clapped back at online trolls. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the singer wrote, "I do agree that our words are important in this climate. I don't, however, think that it's fair for the news cycle to predatorily rip a hardworking director and his hardworking crew for their film that is completely separate from and unrelated to a (pretty dumb) advertising take."

American Eagle Shares Post on Instagram – Watch

Halsey Urges Fans To Support ‘Americana’ Film

Halsey further urged fans to watch the film, saying, "You should go see this movie. Because Tony Tost made an exceptional film, in honor of a genre he knows intimately. Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24hr gossip tabloid denim bulls--t."

Halsey Slams Bullying Over ‘Americana’ Controversy

In another now-deleted post on her X account, she wrote, "I'm not upset the film's release is being hurt by the timing. I am upset that a bunch of non-celebrity people involved in this film are being bullied by the media." Addressing the backlash further, she concluded, "I have said everything I am permitted to say about my feelings on the ad. And if you're a fan of mine and think I 'support eugenics' then idk what to say idk why you're a fan then tbh…" Despite the ongoing uproar, Halsey's firm defense highlights that the controversy surrounding the ad should not overshadow the efforts of the many hardworking individuals behind Americana.

