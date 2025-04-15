Los Angeles [US], April 14 (ANI): A new trailer for Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's black comedy 'Another Simple Favor' has been unveiled.

The trailer shows the frenemies travelling to a wedding in Capri, Italy, where they get sucked into another mysterious web of murder and betrayal.

The official synopsis of the project read, "Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

Directed by Paul Feig, the film premiered at the South by Southwest Festival on March 7, 2025, and is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.

The cast of 'Another Simple Favour' also includes the return of Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin, who starred in the original movie. They are joined by newcomers Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney. (ANI)

