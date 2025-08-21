Hollywood powerhouse Ryan Reynolds has landed in hot water online after promoting his Aviation American Gin on Instagram, with the comments section quickly hijacked by netizens. Netizens, already tuned into the ongoing legal battle between his wife, Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, swarmed the comments section with angry messages. From some demanding Ryan to take accountability for his actions to others going as far as to declare they would never watch Reynolds’ films again or even support his football club, Wrexham, this Instagram post is witnessing it all! If the chaos in the comments section is to go by, do we see Ryan Reynolds getting “cancelled”? ‘Ruin the Friendship’ and ‘CANCELLED!’: Are These Taylor Swift’s Alleged Diss Tracks Targeting Blake Lively? Fan Theories Go Viral Amid 12th Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Announcement.

The official Instagram page of Aviation American Gin shared a new video featuring the face of the brand, actor Ryan Reynolds. The video shows a collab of two of his brands, Aviation Gin and Wrexham AFC and in his true funny guy avatar, the actor takes you through the ad, which was shared along with the caption, “The gin is smooth but it’s away schedule is a bit rough. Introducing the new Aviation American Gin Wrexham pack. [sic]” So far, so good. However, the comments section did not match Ryan Reynolds’ mood! It was bad (read: bloodbath)!

Ryan Reynolds Promotes Aviation American Gin and Wrexham in Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aviation American Gin (@aviationgin)

Ryan Reynolds Promotes Aviation American Gin and Wrexham in Latest Instagram Post

Many alleged that Ryan Reynolds’ marketing company, Maximum Effort, mishandled the 2024 movie It Ends With Us’ promotion. It Ends With Us, a drama based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel about domestic violence, was packaged in campaigns and interviews as a breezy, summer rom-com — with Blake herself playing up that tone. This misstep, fans argue, triggered the backlash against Lively, who then went on to accuse the movie’s director and co-actor Justin Baldoni of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Netizens strongly feel it was Reynolds’ poor marketing, not Baldoni’s doing, that earned the actress such negative PR. And they have flooded this post’s comment section to let Ryan know of their feelings. Blake Lively Gets Roasted by Comedian Michael Pavano in Spoof Videos ‘The Blake Lively Deposition’ Amid Her Ongoing Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni (Watch).

Aviation American Gin Post Turns Sour as Fans Flood Ryan Reynolds’ Comments With Backlash

Aviation Gin Update Sparks Fan Outrage (Photo Credits: aviationgin/Instagram)

What Was Meant as Brand Promotion Spirals Into Online Outrage Against Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool Star’s Gin Post Triggers Anger (Photo Credits: aviationgin/Instagram)

From Gin to Controversy: Ryan Reynolds’ Latest Instagram Post Sparks Cancel Culture Buzz

Fans Slam Reynolds Over Aviation Gin Post (Photo Credits: aviationgin/Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Update Drowned in Angry Comments Amid Blake Lively–Baldoni Drama

Reynolds’ Gin Post Flooded With Criticism (Photo Credits: aviationgin/Instagram)

“Justice for Justin Baldoni” comments are flooding the post, with fans slamming Hollywood’s power-couple, Reynolds and Lively, for allegedly trying to take over a project that Baldoni had worked on for years. Meanwhile, one comment that gained traction read: “Ryan, do you plan on listening to Taylor’s new album!! I hear there is a song written for Blake!! ‘Ruin the Friendship’.” This sparked further gossip, as reports suggest Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, once known to be close friends, are no longer on “talking terms.” The speculation grew louder after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Swift’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, had unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram, signalling possible tensions within the once-tight celebrity circle. And then there are GIFs of Justin Baldoni, Khaleesi with her dragon (you have to be glued to this case to understand the reference) and more!

Adding fuel to the fire, some fans pointed out that critical comments were being swiftly deleted, which only intensified the backlash. For now, Aviation American Gin's Instagram page has limited comments on this post, but the online storm shows no signs of calming down. While all claims remain alleged, given the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the timing of this backlash has amplified calls to “cancel” the actor. With Hollywood drama colliding with pop culture feuds, Reynolds is facing one of the most intense waves of public scrutiny in recent memory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).