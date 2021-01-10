New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Actor and ace dancer Tiger Shroff on Sunday extended birthday greetings to his "guru ji," and superstar Hrithik Roshan on his birthday.

Shroff who had worked with Roshan in superhit action flick and the biggest entertainer of 2019 - 'War' - shared a sequence from the film on Twitter.

The short clip from the action-thriller features Roshan and Shroff in a tight fight with each other.

The 'Heropanti' actor went on to pen down short birthday wish for his "guru ji," and wished him the best of "health and happiness."

"Hope you have a kickass year ahead guru ji! Wish you the best of health and happiness life has to offer! Happy birthday! @iHrithik," he tweeted.

Bollywood's handsome hunk, Roshan, turned 47 on Sunday. He had earlier this week shared a picture from films sets and had shared that he has resumed working after a long time. (ANI)

