In a piece of exciting news for Marvel fans, actor Hayley Atwell is reportedly set to reprise her iconic role as Peggy Carter in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. According to Deadline, sources close to the project hint that Atwell will join Chris Evans, who is expected to return as Steve Rogers, in what promises to be a major moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr Reunite in Russo Brothers’ Marvel Epic.

The film, which is slated for release on May 1, 2026, will once again be directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will also be on board as a producer. While plot details remain under wraps, the reunion of Atwell and Evans has sent fans into a frenzy, especially as both characters were central to the MCU's earlier phases.

Atwell's return to the MCU was first hinted at in 2021 when Deadline reported that both she and Evans were in talks about returning to their beloved roles. While there was early speculation about a potential standalone film for Agent Carter, plans for that project never fully materialised. However, as the new Avengers film began to take shape, it became clear that Avengers: Doomsday was the perfect platform for their much-awaited comeback. The idea of reuniting these two characters, who shared a significant partnership in the earlier Captain America films, has thrilled fans who have long awaited the return of Agent Carter, especially after her standout role in the Agent Carter TV series and her appearances in the MCU films. Is Dhanush Making His MCU Debut in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Rumour!

Avengers: Doomsday marks the latest chapter in the MCU's ever-expanding multiverse, following the success of Avengers: Endgame. The Russo brothers, who are returning to direct, are no strangers to orchestrating large-scale superhero films. Their previous involvement with the Avengers franchise and their work on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War has made them fan-favourites for tackling epic, character-driven storylines.

