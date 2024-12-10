Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): After a brief hiatus, Chris Evans is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the much-anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, the new film promises to reunite fans with some of their favourite characters, as well as introduce new twists and multi-universe elements, confirmed Deadline.

While the exact role Evans will play remains under wraps, Deadline reported that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will also return as Captain America, continuing his journey in the iconic mantle.

It's speculated that Evans may not reprise his portrayal of Captain America directly, but there is still a possibility of him returning as Steve Rogers, the character he so famously embodied for nearly a decade in the MCU.

Evans' last appearance as Steve Rogers was in 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), which concluded his character's storyline with a heartfelt and heroic sendoff.

However, recent developments have fans speculating about his return in some form. Evans also made a cameo appearance earlier this year in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', playing his earlier Marvel role as Johnny Storm from the 'Fantastic Four' films of the 2000s.

As previously reported, 'Avengers: Doomsday' will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers.

Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the franchise, albeit in a completely different role, playing the iconic Marvel villain, Dr. Doom.

The Russo Brothers, known for their work on 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', and 'Captain America: Civil War', will be bringing their signature storytelling style to 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The film is expected to feature an ensemble cast, including the new 'Fantastic Four' cast members -- Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach -- who will join the Avengers in this multi-universe adventure.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is slated for release on May 1, 2026, followed by 'Avengers: Secret Wars' in May 2027, promising an exciting future for the MCU as it continues to explore new dimensions and crossovers between characters and universes. (ANI)

