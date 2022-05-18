Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) Veteran stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have joined the cast of "1932", a Paramount Plus series.

The upcoming show is set as a prequel in the universe of the critically-acclaimed series "Yellowstone", starring Kevin Costner in the lead.

Also Read | Tina Fey Birthday Special: Her Fashion Choices Are Absolutely Delightful and Steal-Worthy (View Pics).

According to Variety, "1932" comes from Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of "Yellowstone" and creator of its prequel "1883".

The series will follow the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion.

Also Read | She-Hulk - Attorney at Law Trailer Out! Tatiana Maslany's Action-Packed Series to Stream on Disney+ from August 17 (Watch Video).

It is billed as a follow-up to "1883", which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the parent series.

Sheridan is attached to executive produce the show along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

"1932" will arrive on Paramount Plus in December.

The project falls under Sheridan's expansive overall deal with Paramount Pictures, the studio.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)