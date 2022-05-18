The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been unveiled today and it is absolutely intense and hilarious. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The almost 2-minute long trailer of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' features Mark Ruffalo reprising his MCU Bruce Banner, aka Hulk role. She Hulk To Release After Ms Marvel, Disney Plus Confirms the News.

The upcoming series follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao is the head writer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. She-Hulk: All You Need to Know About the Marvel Superhero Who Makes Her Debut on Disney Plus.

Watch Trailer:

The nine-episode Marvel series will premiere on August 17 on Disney Plus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)