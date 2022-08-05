Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): On the occasion of her cousin Aadar Jain's birthday, actor Kareena Kapoor dropped a sweet wish for him.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena uploaded Aadar's black and white picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to my handsome brother. Love you."

Aadar's sibling Armaan Jain, too, dropped a heartfelt wish for him.

Sharing a string of his childhood pictures with Aadar, Armaan wrote, "Happy birthday naanoo...keep smiling like this always....and more than anything wish us both 'activities under one roof' forever. Love you."

Aadar and Armaan are the sons of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. Reema Jain is late Raj Kapoor's daughter.

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, is currently dating actress Tara Sutaria.

Tara and Aadar made her relationship Instagram official back in August 2020. Tara shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

On the work front, he was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie, while Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, is riding high on the success of 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. (ANI)

