There are a plethora of projects in the pipeline with the evolution of the OTT medium. There are many Bollywood and A-lister television actors making their OTT debuts and it has become a creative space for anyone who wants to experiment or explore their talent as an artist. Now, we have exclusive information about a new webseries in the making.

Earth Film Productions has a new webseries in the making titled Raj Vansh. Seen #MemeBoys Yet? A Fun Filled Web Series That Gives Us Something to Laugh About.

Aamir Rafiq, has been a part of R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He has also been a part of Television shows like Jhansi Ki Rani and Paramavtaar Shri Krishna, will play a significant role in the series. According to our credible sources, he will play the role of an antagonist named Monty who will come across as a tough and macho person but will actually be an emotional being. He will play a character who is family oriented and although he will be irresponsible, he will go out of his way to do things.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch Aamir in this upcoming movie. Keep reading LastestLY for more information on your favourite television shows and celebrities. How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comment section below.

