Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): It's Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's birthday today and the 'Gaddar' actor marked the special day with a special post.

Taking to Instagram, he posted an adorable picture which shows him giving a tight hug to Rajveer.

"Happy Birthday my son. Lots of love," he captioned the post.

Sunny's wish for son garnered loads of likes and comments.

Bobby reacted to the post by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.

Earlier in the day, Bobby also penned a heartfelt birthday post for his nephew Rajveer.

"Hey my Rajveer, Love you loads... may you have the best in your life... Happy Birthday," he wrote, adding a picture with Rajveer.

Rajveer is Sunny Deol's younger son. He is all set to make his acting debut with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's first movie as a director. In 2020, Rajveer's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared the update on Instagram.

"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor."I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," he added.

Earlier in 2019, Sunny's elder son Karan Deol made his Bollywood romantic-drama film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' opposite Sahher Bambba.

Meanwhile, it's band, 'baaja and baraat' time for the Deols as Sunny's elder son Karan will reportedly tie the knot with his girlfriend in June. (ANI)

