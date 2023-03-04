Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Helmed by Ajay Singh, Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' trailer is out.

The film will be premiered on OTT platform Netflix. The streaming giant dropped the trailer exclusively at the Under25 Summit on Saturday.

The trailer promises a roller-coaster ride as the lead pair of the movie planning a mid-air heist. But they will guide the viewers into their own twisted story. Hijack or a Heist? The audience are left intrigued.

Sharad Kelkar plays a pivotal role in the film. Sharing her experience launching the trailer at the Under 25 Summit, Yami Gautam shares, "The Under25 Summit brought together the young adults of our country from across various fields, and we knew that a unique film like Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga would definitely appeal to them. It became the perfect platform to have the trailer unveiled. We saw the audience experiencing the same feeling that we felt while watching the trailer for the first time. At the summit, the trailer sparked a lot of excitement amongst the students, and we hope the momentum continues when they see the film. It is my third outing with Maddock and It's been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can't wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done."

Speaking about the film, Sunny Kaushal shares, "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the better. Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board. I'm thrilled that our trailer was received so warmly at the Under 25 Summit, it is a film which will make for an all-round audience entertainer and I can't wait for everyone to watch it."

Speaking about the film, Director Ajay Singh shares, "There were several facets about the script which got me hooked early on. Our entire team has worked relentlessly to create a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack movie for our fans to enjoy. I am thrilled that the students and viewers at the U25 Summit could also experience this unique trailer. I was quite enthusiastic about working with Yami and Sunny for this because I knew this duo would have fabulous on-screen chemistry and were a fresh pair that haven't been seen together before. I am so glad to have done this film with Maddock Entertainment and Netflix, both of that focus on creating diverse content for all of their audiences."

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' will stream on Netflix on March 24. (ANI)

