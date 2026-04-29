1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

South African batter Ryan Rickelton has entered the record books by scoring the fastest century in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) history during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Opening the batting at the Wankhede Stadium in MI vs SRH IPL 2026, Rickelton reached the three-figure mark in just 44 deliveries to anchor the home side's innings. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Ryan Rickelton Scores Maiden IPL Hundred

Fastest Century For MI

Ryan Rick-Rolling the opposition with a 𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 ton! 🕺 The fastest century for an MI player! 💙#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/IyEf269wfI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2026

Rickelton's 44-ball innings breaks the previous Mumbai Indians record of 45 balls, which was jointly held by Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya (set in 2008 against Chennai Super Kings) and Tilak Varma (set earlier in the 2026 season against Gujarat Titans).

Fastest Century For MI in IPL

Rank Player Balls to Hundred Opponent Venue Year 1 Ryan Rickelton 44 Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2026 2 Sanath Jayasuriya 45 Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2008 2 Tilak Varma 45 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2026 4 Cameron Green 47 Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2023 5 Suryakumar Yadav 49 Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2023 6 Suryakumar Yadav 51 Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2024

The 29-year-old capitalised on a batting-friendly Wankhede surface, launching a calculated offensive against the Sunrisers' bowling attack. He brought up the milestone in the 15th over with a boundary off Nitish Kumar Reddy, securing his maiden IPL hundred and ensuring a formidable first-innings platform for the hosts.

Partnering with English recruit Will Jacks, who contributed a rapid 46 off 22 balls, Rickelton guided Mumbai to a commanding 78 for no loss at the end of the six-over powerplay. This opening stand provided essential momentum for a franchise that entered the fixture languishing in ninth place on the points table and in desperate need of a victory.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mumbai Indians). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).