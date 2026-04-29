Annu Kapoor Recalls Actor ‘Losing Control’ During Intimate Scene; Actor Addresses ‘Milky Body’ Comment and Priyanka Chopra Controversy (Watch Video)

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Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has sparked a fresh conversation about the lack of professionalism and safeguards on film sets during his early career. In a candid interview on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube show on April 29, 2026, Kapoor detailed a disturbing incident where a male actor reportedly lost control during an intimate sequence, ignoring the director’s calls to stop. Annu Kapoor Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Comment on Tamannaah Bhatia, Reveals He Meant It as a Compliment (Watch Video)

Actors 'Take Advantage' During Intimate Scenes

Reflecting on the era before "intimacy coaches" became standard, Kapoor shared that he had witnessed actors taking advantage of bold scenes. He recounted a specific episode where a lead actor continued an intimate performance even after the director had called "cut." “The hero got carried away. Even after ‘cut’ was called, he didn’t stop. The actress had to struggle to get away and run off,” Kapoor revealed. “She was so shaken that she didn’t step out of her room for two days.” While Kapoor chose not to name the individuals involved, he asserted that the actress would corroborate the story if she saw the interview. He emphasised that he has always maintained a professional boundary, often checking in on his co-stars with a simple "Are you okay?" to ensure consent and comfort.

Revisiting the ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ Row

The conversation soon shifted to Anil Kapoor’s past experience with onscreen intimacy, particularly in the 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf, which starred Priyanka Chopra. Kapoor recalled the controversy around a scripted kissing scene that Chopra was reportedly uncomfortable performing, despite director Vishal Bhardwaj initially considering it crucial to the narrative. Addressing the situation, Kapoor shared that he suggested removing the scene once he learned of her hesitation, emphasising that he viewed Priyanka like a daughter due to his close bond with her late father, Ashok Chopra. He also reflected on the backlash from his earlier remarks, where he had commented that the reaction might have differed if he were a “handsome hero” clarifying that his words were often misinterpreted and taken out of context by the media. Annu Kapoor Makes Shocking Claims About Om Puri, Reveals How Late Actor ‘Betrayed’ His Sister Seema Kapoor (Watch Video)

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Addressing the Tamannaah Bhatia Remark

Kapoor also used the interview to address recent criticism regarding his "dudhiya badan (milky body)" comment about Tamannaah Bhatia during her performance in the Stree 2 song, Aaj Ki Raat. Defending his choice of words, Kapoor argued that the backlash was a result of a language bias. "If I had said 'milky body' in English, there wouldn't have been an issue. But saying it in Hindi became a problem," he stated. He maintained that the comment was a professional appreciation of her physique and dancing skill, rather than a reflection of personal lust. “If she felt bad, I will touch her feet. If a 71-year-old man touches her feet, what will she say? I am not doing it with any wrong intention,” Kapoor added.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).