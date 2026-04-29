Ranveer Singh Performed ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Climax Near Real 500-Litre Petrol Explosion; SFX Lead Reveals No-CGI Secret Behind INR 1,750 Crore Blockbuster

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As Aditya Dhar’s espionage sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to shatter global box office records, new details have emerged about the perilous "no-CGI" approach to its action. In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, the film's SFX supervisor, Vishal Tyagi, revealed that the film’s massive climax used 500 litres of petrol and live explosives to achieve its gritty realism. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh’s Thriller Nears INR 1,000 Crore Mark in India.

Ranveer Singh’s Real Explosion Stunt

While most modern blockbusters rely on digital enhancement for pyrotechnics, Tyagi shared that director Aditya Dhar was adamant about practical effects. The most dangerous sequence involved a tanker explosion featuring Ranveer Singh as he completed his character's transformation into the fierce agent, Hamza. "Aditya Dhar said, 'I don't want to use CGI,' especially for explosions," Tyagi recalled. "The last tanker blast was the toughest. Imagine 500 litres of petrol. Ranveer was walking in close proximity, and I had to make sure the flames did not reach him." To ensure the shot looked cinematic yet remained safe, Tyagi combined the fuel with 25 kilograms of explosives in each tank. Despite production initially asking him to use only half that amount of fuel, Tyagi insisted on the 500-litre mark to achieve the desired impact.

Ranveer Singh Nails Risky Blast Scene

The stunt required surgical precision. While Arjun Rampal was initially in the shot, he was moved to a safer distance before the actual blast was triggered. Ranveer Singh, however, remained in the frame, trusting the SFX team’s detailed briefings on exactly where to walk to avoid the lethal fragments. "I was particularly worried about Ranveer, even though he appeared calm," Tyagi said. Following the successful take, Singh reportedly embraced the crew, telling Tyagi, "Faad diya tune" (You absolutely smashed it). Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Watch 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' Movie; Laud Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Records

The commitment to practical stunts has clearly paid off for Dhurandhar 2, which has emerged as both a critical and commercial powerhouse. The film has grossed over INR 1,750 crore worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, while also becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the INR 1,000 crore net mark domestically. With this success, the Dhurandhar franchise has now surpassed a massive INR 3,000 crore at the global box office. Starring Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the alias Hamza to take down an international terror network, the film blends real train-based explosions with gripping, high-stakes storytelling, setting a new benchmark for large-scale action cinema in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).