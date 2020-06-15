Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | I Knew the Pain You Were Going Through: Shekhar Kapur Reacts on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 08:43 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Senior film director Shekhar Kapur on Tuesday mourned the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the actor was in "pain" and used to "weep" on his shoulder.

The 'Mr India' director in his recent tweet created a stir on the internet as his tweet indicated that he knew the reason behind Sushant's demise.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video Teaching Shraddha Kapoor The Hook-Step of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' Will Make You Miss Him More!.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder," Kapur tweeted.

He further expressed the regret of not staying in touch with the late actor for the past six months.

Also Read | Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can't Stop Thinking About Late Actor.

"I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," his tweet further read.

Kapur had signed Sushant for his most recent sci-fi venture 'Paani' opposite actor Anushka Sharma.

Rajput had allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.

His last rites were performed earlier today at Mumbai's Vile Parle amid heavy downpours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

