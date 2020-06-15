Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video Teaching Shraddha Kapoor The Hook-Step of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' Will Make You Miss Him More!

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 15, 2020 08:23 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video Teaching Shraddha Kapoor The Hook-Step of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' Will Make You Miss Him More!
Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death news shocked everyone from Bollywood. The actor who was just 34 died due to suicide. Reportedly, he was found hanging in his bedroom at his Bandra's residence. The Bollywood star's death has also fueled the mental health debate on social media where many have come forward and urged to all to seek help if needed. Similarly, fans of the late actor also have been posting videos, photos, moments from his movie and whatnot online to remember the gone soul. However, one video which has went viral on the web is of sees Sushant dancing with Shraddha Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)

The video sees Sushant teaching Shraddha the hook step from his film Raabta's popular track Main Tera Boyfriend. This one happens to be from Stree's success bash. The most heartwarming part about the clip is that we see Singh in quite a jovial mood. For the unaware, Sushant was a brilliant dancer and often have shown his talent at award shows and on the celluloid. Indeed, a rare gem gone too soon. Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics)

Check Out The Video Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In happier times at the Stree success bash with #shraddhakapoor . . #SushanSinghRajput #fondmemories #rip 🙏

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Such clips of the late actor are now just memories which will be cherished by his fans forever. Meanwhile, as per the postmortem reports of Sushant which was submitted by doctors at the Bandra Police Station the cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Chhichhore Sushant Singh Rajput Main Tera Boyfriend Song Sushant Shraddha Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Sushant Singh Rajput Video
