Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can’t Stop Thinking About Late Actor

Cricket Dhairya Ingle| Jun 15, 2020 08:09 PM IST
Shane Watson Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death! Former Australian and CSK All-Rounder Says, Can’t Stop Thinking About Late Actor
Shane Watson and Sushant Singh Rajput’s (Photo Credits: Getty)

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a rude shock to all of us. Even while we write this, we are yet to get over the fact that the ever-smiling face of Sushant Singh Rajput would no longer brighten the celluloid. Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson is also as shocked as all of us and went onto post a tweet on social media and said that he can’t stop thinking of his death of the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his house in Bandra on Sunday. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans Remember Bollywood Star’s Performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ As He Dies By Suicide.

Since then fans have not only poured condolatory messages but also said that the loss was irreplaceable. Now, Australian cricket Shane Watson in his tweet also recalled watching his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and said that at times the actor forgot about being Sushant and got lost in the character of the former Indian captain. The painful post also mentions how he left the world poorer with his demise. He shared the tweet with a back and white photo of Sushant and wrote a heartbreaking post. Check it out below:

Sushant Singh Rajput will be most remembered for his role in Kai Po Che!, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. He was cremated earlier today he was cremated in Mumbai. We mourn the loss of one of the finest actors of this times. RIP Sushant!

