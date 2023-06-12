Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said he prefers to live in the present as clinging to memories is for people who have "retired". During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the 57-year-old star was asked by a fan if he was someone who gets attached to memories of the past. Shah Rukh responded, "No I live in the moment. Memories are for the retired." #AskSRK: Has Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking? Jawan Actor's Witty Reply Is Must-See.

The actor said one thing he would want his and Gauri Khan's children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, to learn from him is the "patience to deal with nonsense". Suhana is set to debut in the film industry as an actor with Netflix's "The Archies" movie, while Aryan is writing and directing a series, reportedly titled Stardom.

Shah Rukh said he is proud of Suhana as a father, but is more excited about The Archies being a Zoya Akhtar directorial. "Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually," he wrote. Teasing his upcoming films - Jawan with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, the superstar said he is excited about both the projects.

Shah Rukh's last big screen release was blockbuster hit Pathaan, which earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Jawan will hit the cinemas on September 7, while Dunki will arrive in theatres in December.