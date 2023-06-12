Shah Rukh Khan's fans have many burning questions about Jawan and Dunki and are begging for more details regarding trailers, teasers, promo etc. But SRK is quite skilled at avoiding directly answering these questions and teased fans in his latest #AskSRK session. #AskSRK: Has Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking? Jawan Actor's Witty Reply Is Must-See.

It's Elementary My Dear Watson

It Will Arrive in 2-7 Business Days 

Keeping Up With the Actors 

SRK's Plans for the Evening 

Asking is a Promotion... Sort Of 

Dunki Or Jawaan? 

So Jawan is Done Shooting 

Is This the Answer Fans Seek?

SRK on Raju 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)