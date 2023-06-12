Shah Rukh Khan's fans have many burning questions about Jawan and Dunki and are begging for more details regarding trailers, teasers, promo etc. But SRK is quite skilled at avoiding directly answering these questions and teased fans in his latest #AskSRK session. #AskSRK: Has Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking? Jawan Actor's Witty Reply Is Must-See.

It's Elementary My Dear Watson

If I tell u, then it won’t be a tease ja..?? https://t.co/VxB7hD2OZO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

It Will Arrive in 2-7 Business Days

Milta hi hoga…Fed Ex kar diya hai… https://t.co/SsKdzAsbWN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Keeping Up With the Actors

To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted…. https://t.co/JtVYi8ZYvt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

SRK's Plans for the Evening

Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee…. https://t.co/cgG7vXeFpo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Asking is a Promotion... Sort Of

The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!! https://t.co/ArkLxWWsIZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Dunki Or Jawaan?

Jawaan for sure lots of action https://t.co/Q3so4dgs2E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

So Jawan is Done Shooting

Absolutely Ready Steady Po!! https://t.co/6ZkQPq0qQo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Is This the Answer Fans Seek?

Sure let’s meet on 7th September. https://t.co/OfvU7hK1CG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

SRK on Raju

Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!! https://t.co/ZyYPjW4tba — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

