Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor, but he's an emotion for his fans. Having said that, on a lazy Monday, the superstar decided to conduct an #AskSRK session on Twitter, and it turned out to be super fun. However, one fan query in particular stood out from the rest, wherein a Twitter user (Vinayak Hiremath) asked him if he has quit smoking? To which, SRK's witty reply will leave you stunned. Here, check out what Shah Rukh said on his smoking habit. Shah Rukh Khan Surprises His Fans Outside Mannat With His Iconic Pose As They Celebrate Pathaan's World TV Premiere (Watch Video).

Has SRK Quit Smoking?

Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!! https://t.co/GmKlXV296K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

