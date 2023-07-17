Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): The clock is ticking! On Monday, the National Film Development Corporation, the nodal agency of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which organises the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), opened entries for Indian films, both feature and non-feature to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 54th edition of the festival in Goa.

The festival is scheduled to take place from November 20 to November 28.

The Indian Panorama section is a flagship property of IFFI and aims to promote films of Indian languages that are selected by an eminent jury and screened at IFFI as well as in international film festivals in India and abroad.

Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.

Exercising their individual expertise, the eminent jury panels, 12 members for the feature film section and 6 for the non-feature film section contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to the selection of Indian Panorama films of respective categories.

A maximum of 26 films in the feature and 21 films in the non-feature section will be selected. The selections will include the Best Feature Film and the Best Non-Feature Film of the National Film Awards of 2023.

Films distinguished by cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence, are selected in accordance with the conditions and procedures of Indian Panorama.

The films must include English subtitles and secondly that films should have been completed between August 30, 2022 to July 31, 2023 or have a certification of the Censor Board in this period.

August 10th, 2023 is the last date of submission.

Union Minister L Murugan unveiled the official poster of the upcoming 54th International Film Festival of India at the Indian Pavillion at Cannes 2023.

The concept for the 54th film festival of India's poster revolves around a central motif of a peacock surrounded by a captivating representation of cinema, arts, textiles and scripts of Indian languages. This visually striking composition captures the joy and magic of cinema and invites audiences to celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of India. (ANI)

