Makers of the upcoming action drama film Gadar 2 on Monday unveiled the teaser of their second song "Khairiyat". Taking to Instagram, Zee Music company shared the teaser which they captioned, “Khairiyat: A heartfelt ode to the family! #Khairiyat song out tomorrow. #Gadar2 releasing in cinemas on 11th August.” "Khairiyat" is composed by Mithoon, written by Sayeed Quadri and is sung by Arijit Singh. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur Trolled for Her Hot Kissing Scenes in Dirty Hari, Co-Star Ameesha Patel Comes to Her 'Defense'.

The teaser showcased few glimpses of Sunny, Ameesha and actor Utkarsh Sharma from the film. The song will be out on July 18. Bringing back the magic and nostalgia of Tara and Sakina’s love story, the makers recently rearranged the iconic chartbuster, "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava". In no time the song started trending across various social media platforms and garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the fans. The song is choreographed by highly skilled, Shabina Khan.

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song "Ghar Aaja Pardesi". Gadar 2: Makers Unveil New Poster of Sunny Deol’s Fierce Look in Anil Sharma’s Directorial.

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. Gadar 2 will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.