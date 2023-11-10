Pondicherry [India], November 10 (ANI): 'Lachit The Warrior', an animation film written and directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, has been awarded the Best Animated Short Film in the Indo-French International Film Festival in Pondicherry.

This is a collaborative film festival of the Government of India and the Government of France for filmmakers from across the globe.

Also Read | Loki S2 Ending Explained: Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief Finally Gets His Throne and What It Means for TVA, MCU and Multiverse (SPOILER ALERT).

The narration in 'Lachit The Warrior' is by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and music is by Rupam Talukdar.

Anupam Mahanta is the creative director; storyboarding and illustration by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.

Also Read | Jigarthanda DoubleX Review: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah's Film Receives Mixed Response From the Critics!.

'Lachit The Warrior' has been screened and awarded at eight international film festivals so far, including the ones in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival in Mumbai.

The film has also been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama at the upcoming International Film Festival of India at Goa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)