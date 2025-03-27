Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): There's good news for all food lovers out there in Pune as Pret A Manger has launched its first-ever full-service dine-in store at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium here.

Inspired by India's deep-rooted dining culture, this new format "redefines Pret's experience--offering guests the warmth of leisurely, sit-down meals, a first in the brand's worldwide portfolio."

Also Read | 'Was Not Given Food, Water': Neha Kakkar Addresses Melbourne Concert Controversy, Reveals She and Her Team Performed for Free After Organisers 'Ran Away' (View Post).

Spanning 989 square feet, the Pune store is designed to cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers who appreciate fresh, high-quality food in a relaxed setting. This launch represents a key moment in Pret's India journey, blending its signature hand-crafted food with a thoughtfully curated dine-in experience.

Pune's vibrant food scene and growing base of young professionals make it an ideal location for Pret's innovative venture. Given the notable increase in dining out among young consumers, Pret A Manger's commitment to freshly prepared, nutritious meals position it well to meet the evolving demands of India's young patrons.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde Row: Non-Cognisable Offence Registered Against Stand-Up Comedian After Complaint Filed at Wagle Police Station in Thane.

Speaking about this new store, Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger said, "India has reimagined Pret in a way we've never seen before. The country's rich tradition of dining together has inspired us to introduce our first-ever full-service concept--one that brings people together over fresh, high-quality food, served at their table. We are committed to bringing our signature Pret experience to more customers, blending global flavours with local tastes in a way that feels both familiar and new."

The menu features "Pret favourites, including the Chicken Super Club Sandwich, Four Berry Chia Bowl, Pret Pickle Sandwich, Chicken Sausage & Egg Croissant Sandwich, and Fajita Cottage Cheese Hot Wrap--all made fresh, without preservatives or additives. "

Building on Pret's rapid growth in India, with successful stores in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, the Pune launch signals the brand's commitment to expanding its footprint while adapting to local dining habits. With plans to scale across existing and new cities, Pret is set to shape India's evolving food landscape.

Pret A Manger was founded in London in 1986. Its sandwiches, salads, and wraps are freshly made each day in shop kitchens using high-quality ingredients. As of 2024, Pret operates nearly 700 locations worldwide, including in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, and India.

In June 2022, Pret A Manger announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), to launch and build the brand in India with the first store opening in Mumbai in April 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)