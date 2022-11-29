New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): After the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa is all set to host another event. In December, the International Lusophone Festival is scheduled to take place in the beach state.

The festival will be inaugurated on December 3, 2022, by Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture would be the Guest of Honour.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in partnership with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Government of Goa is organizing the International Lusophone Festival in Goa.

Goa has had historical linkages with the Lusophone world, which has been nurtured through the presence of Portuguese cultural institutions like the Orient Foundation and the Camoes Institute which promote Portuguese language and culture in India. This has strengthened our economic, cultural, and people-to-people links with Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) member countries.

The festival will include performances by visiting cultural troupes from the CPLP countries (70 artists) at several venues in Goa namely ESG complex, Azad Maidan, Sanskruti Bhavan, Ravindra Bhavan among others. As part of the festival, workshops on Lusophone music for artists and volunteers, various workshops-cum-exhibition of photocopies of historical records, unique Goan architecture, Goan handicrafts and Goan furniture are being organised.

In addition, the Lusophone Food and Spirits Festival will also showcase the culinary links between India and the Lusophone world.

Round Table discussions themed on "India's Outreach to the Global South - Exploring Convergence with CPLP" and "India-Lusophone Historical and Cultural Linkages: Retrospect and Prospects" will explore not only India's existing and historical Lusophone connect but also deliberate on the way forward for future engagement.

The Community of Portuguese Language Countries (Comunidade dos Paises de Lingua Portuguesa) also known as the Lusophone Commonwealth (Comunidade Lusofona), is a multilateral forum, founded on 17 July 1996 at the 1st CPLP Heads of State & Government Summit in Lisbon. The founding members were Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal and Sao Tome and Principe; while Timor Leste and Equatorial Guinea joined later. These 9 Lusophone countries comprise approximately 300 million people in 4 different continents (Africa, Latin America, Asia and Europe). India joined CPLP as an associate observer in July 2021.

As part of India's engagement with CPLP, the Ministry of External Affairs celebrated World Portuguese Language Day in Delhi on May 5, 2022, soon after joining CPLP. (ANI)

